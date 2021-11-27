Aomori drops 10th straight game as Kemark Carino benched

AOMORI Wat's limped to their 10th straight defeat, falling to the Bambitious Nara, 82-67, Sunday in the 2021-22 B.League second division at Rohto Arena.

Greg Mangano lit up for 34 points on 4-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc, to go with six rebounds, two assists, and two steals to help Nara end a three-game losing skid.

Mangano accounted for 12 of Bambitious' 28 third quarter points to extend the lead to 14, 64-50 late in the third frame.

Aomori attempted to stage a late rally, with Ryan Richards cutting the lead down to seven, 72-65, with a layup in the last 3:46, but the Bambitious responded with 10 unanswered points capped off by Shinpei Itabashi's baseline jumper that made it an 82-65 affair in the last 50.2 ticks.

Mangano also hauled down seven rebounds, two assists, and two steals as Nara improved to 5-11.

David Doblas chimed in 15 points, nine boards, three dimes, two steals, and two blocks, as Dai Suzuki got 12 points and four rebounds in the Bambitious win.

Continue reading below ↓

Richards carried the Wat's on his shoulders with 22 points and 10 rebounds, but he couldn't halt the slide as they dropped to a 1-15 record.

Renaldo Dixon also got 12 points and seven rebounds, while Hayate Komasawa had 11 points, four boards, and four assists in the loss.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Kemark Carino B.League news

Filipino center Kemark Carino did not play in the game, but will try to contribute in the second of this two-game roadtrip for Aomori on Sunday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.