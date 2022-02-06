Allen Durham sends Thirdy and San-En crashing to B.League cellar

THIRDY Ravena had a tough night at the office for San-En NeoPhoenix as they got waylaid once again by league-leaders Ryukyu Golden Kings, 100-72, in the 2021-22 Japan B.League season at Okinawa Arena.

The Filipino guard finished with eight points on 3-of-5 shooting, to go with four rebounds, two assists, and one steal but was a minus-23 on his 21 minutes and 33 seconds in San-En's eighth consecutive defeat.

Durham too much to handle

Former Meralco import Allen Durham led Ryukyu with 23 points and eight boards, while Dwayne Evans tallied 22 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the win.

The Golden Kings broke the floodgates open in the second half, going on a 15-6 assault to turn a 47-38 halftime lead to a 62-44 advantage. They extended the lead to 29, 98-69 late in the game to cruise to the 17th straight win and keep their spot at the top at 27-3 before the Fiba break.

Elias Harris was the only one to score in double figures for the NeoPhoenix with 12 points, three assists, two rebounds, and two steals as San-En slid to the bottom of the standings at 4-27.

The NeoPhoenix will be back on the court on Feb. 26 against the Shiga Lakestars at Hamamatsu Arena in the final faceoff between the Ravena brothers Thirdy and Kiefer.

