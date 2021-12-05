Akita completes weekend sweep, deals Niigata 13th straight loss

AKITA Northern Happinets dealt Niigata Albirex BB a 13th straight defeat, 89-58, in the 2021-22 Japan B.League season on Sunday at City Hall Plaza Aore Nagaoka.

The visitors used an 18-8 run to seize a 41-26 lead late in the first half. Takatoshi Furukawa hit three treys for his team-best 17 points as the team shot 11-of-30 from distance to enjoy as much as a 37-point lead, 89-52, in the final 1:24.

Jordan Glynn added 16 points and five rebounds for the Northern Happinets, which stretched their win streak to four and improved to 9-7 following the two-game sweep of Niigata. Akita won the opener, 79-62, on Saturday.

Frustration continued to pile up for Niigata as it slid to the bottom of the standings at 2-14.

Tshilidzi Nephawe did his part with 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Jeff Ayres had 12 points, five boards, and two assists, yet the Albirex got little to no support from the other players.

Kobe Paras made only one of his seven shots to end up with five points, one assist, and one block, while Rosco Allen shot only 1-of-9 from the field and was held to just four points and five boards.

Niigata heads to the Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall to meet SunRockers Shibuya next weekend.

