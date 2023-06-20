Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    AJ Edu signs with Japan B.League club Toyama Grouses

    by John Mark Garcia
    1 Hour ago
    AJ Edu
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    AJ EDU has signed a one-year deal with the Toyama Grouses in the Japan B.League.

    The 6-foot-10 forward, part of the 20-man Gilas Pilipinas pool preparing for the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup in August, announced his move on Tuesday.

    "So excited to start my pro career at Toyama," said Edu. "Looking forward to seeing all the fans, teammates, and to do my best on the court for you."

    In four seasons with his college squad Toledo Rockets, Edu had meager averages of 3.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game.

    This was mainly due to an ACL tear he suffered in 2021 during practice.

      Toyama finished 22nd out of 24 teams in the 2022-23 B.League season.

      The Grouses only managed to score 15 wins in 60 games played.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

