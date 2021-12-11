Advantage Dwight as Toyama sends Kiefer-led Shiga to 9th straight loss

TOYAMA Grouses sent the Shiga Lakestars to their ninth straight defeat in the 2021-22 B.League season with a 107-102 nipping Saturday at Ukaruchan Arena.

Julian Mavunga rescued the visitors late, scoring five straight points to give Toyama a 104-98 lead with 1:35 remaining after losing grip of a 10-point lead, 92-82, in the final 6:34 and even trailed, 98-97 with 2:50 left to play.

His biggest play, however, was the crucial rebound play after Dwight Ramos' missed charity with 8.8 seconds left as he won his battle against Ovie Soko and got Kiefer Ravena to have the last touch of the leather, giving the Grouses the possession back in the last 6.3 ticks.

That capped off Mavunga's 37-point night as he also missed out on a triple-double with his nine assists, eight rebounds, and three steals to snap Toyama's two-game losing streak and rise to a 5-12 record.

Ramos did inflict his damage, going for 18 points, five rebounds, and two assists, as well as the go-ahead jumper to give the Grouses a 98-97 lead with 2:50 to go.

Brice Johnson also had his share with 25 points, seven boards, and five assists, and Keijuro Matsui got 16 points built on a 3-of-6 shooting from rainbow country.

It was another painful defeat to Shiga, which has now dropped to a 6-11 slate.

The loss also wasted Soko's stellar performance as he had 25 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists.

Novar Gadson produced 18 points and five assists, Tomomasa Ozawa got 13 points built on three treys, and Sean O'Mara came off the bench for his 11 points.

Ravena tried his best to will his side to the victory and even converted two free throws that got Shiga back within two, 104-102, in the last 30 seconds, but time just ran out on his gallant stand. He ended up with eight points, nine assists, two steals, and a rebound in 23 minutes of action.

The Lakestars will try to equalize this series against the Grouses on Sunday.

