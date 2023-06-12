Is Jerom Lastimosa really bound for Korea? Here's what we know

CHICAGO - A blogger covering the Korean Basketball League (KBL) caused a stir on social media three days ago by tweeting that the SK Knights are "on the verge of signing a Filipino player."

Speculations ranging from the mundane to the mythical immediately followed as fans and personalities in the local basketball community wondered who is this next SK Knight in shining armor.

Apparently, the highly sought-after asset is Adamson star guard Jerom Lastimosa, multiple sources told me.

Talks about Lastimosa euro-stepping his way overseas is nothing new. In fact I reported about this last December after speaking to him over the phone.

This time, though, the suitors - SK Knights - are so persistent they sent reps in Manila last week supposedly to snag the Soaring Falcon.

Was there a deal made?

"Nothing. They were turned off because they didn't know who was in charge and who to make a deal with. Ang dami kasing bumubulong kay Jerom," an influential agent who has several clients in the PBA told SPIN.ph.

DEAL BREAKER

Another agent, however, who claims he has an understanding with Lastimosa, insists that no deal was brokered because the Knights' reps insisted on seeing Jerom play in an actual game recently at Fil-Oil Arena, which is something coach Nash Racela wasn't inclined to do considering this is only the preseason.

Still, a person familiar with the situation told SPIN.ph that a contract is "probably in place" and that it has been "kept under wraps" to avoid jeopardizing Lastimosa's UAAP eligibility.

The last theory makes the most sense. I mean, would those guys really fly in from Korea just to chase around Jerom in Manila?

Come to think of it, there is no shortage of Jerom's highlights on YouTube and if the SK Knights really want to sign him, there's no need for a tryout. A medical clearance is the most important element.

And as far as I know, the cat-quick Lastimosa is in the pink of health, one-hundred percent healthy. He doesn't even have a scratch.

Deal or no deal, one thing is crystal clear.

JEROM WILL HONOR HIS PROMISE TO PLAY ONE MORE SEASON AT ADAMSON

"Not only does he want to get his diploma next March, he wants to reciprocate the support and kindness the university has shown me during his stay here," a school official said.

Of course, given that this is the UAAP, the term "support" is open to interpretation.

And while the SK Knights are frontrunners for his services, it doesn't mean the 5-foot-10 court general is flying to Seoul after Season 86 ends.

Japan is still an option.

He told me so the last time we spoke, when he called me for advice.

Hopefully, he'll heed what I suggested.

Just do what you do best. Play ball the best way you know how.

The money will follow.