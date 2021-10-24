Ryukyu erases double-digit deficit, keeps Dwight Ramos' Grouses winless

DWIGHT Ramos missed a desperation three as the Toyama Grouses suffered a 12-point collapse to fall anew to the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 83-80, on Sunday in the Japan B.League at Toyama Seibu Sports Center.

It was a bitter defeat for the home team which led, 67-55, with 9:21 remaining as Ryuichi Kishimoto and Naoki Tashiro willed the visitors back in the game with a 20-6 run to grab a 77-73 Ryukyu lead in the last 2:23.

Ramos kept the Grouses within striking distance, and had a chance when Jack Cooley split his shots from the charity stripe with 10.9 ticks left. But Toshiki Kamisawa and Ramos could not convert on their potential game-tying long bombs.

The loss kept Toyama the only winless team in the first division as it drops to a 0-8 card.

Ramos had 12 points and six rebounds as the Grouses remain at the cellar.

Dwight Ramos' Toyama Grouses are winless in eight games. PHOTO: Toyama Grouses/ B.LEAGUE

Julian Mavunga scoring 24 points to go with 10 boards, seven assists, and two steals, as Joshua Smith poured in 16 points and 11 rebounds for Toyama.

The Grouses hope to finally find a way to win as they remain at home on Wednesday to face the Osaka Evessa at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Kishimoto unloaded 11 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter, while Tashiro chipped in 12 points, five assists, four rebounds, and two steals for Ryukyu, which rose to a 6-2 record.

Hayato Maki paced the Golden King with 15 points, as Jack Cooley got 11 points and nine boards in the triumph.

