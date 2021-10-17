Kiefer Ravena, Shiga Lakestars breeze past Kyoto this time

KIEFER Ravena helped orchestrate the Shiga Lakestars' third quarter breakaway en route to a 23-point drubbing of Kyoto Hannaryz, 95-72, on Sunday in the Japan B.League at Hannaryz Arena.

Shiga avoided a frantic finish this time, as the visitors went to work in the third frame, using a 24-3 blast to climb from a 48-46 deficit to a commanding 70-51 lead in the last 52 seconds of the frame.

Ravena did his share with six points, four rebounds, and three assists as Shiga outscored Kyoto, 28 to 10 in the telling period to cruise to their fourth straight victory and improve to a 5-1 win-loss card.

More importantly, it redeemed him of his late game miscues from the team's tight 84-83 escape a day prior.

Sean O'Mara did damage down low with his game-high 22 points, 15 boards, and three assists, while Ovie Soko once again came off the bench and produced 14 points, six rebounds, two dimes, and two steals for the Lakestars.

Reon Shibuta made all three of his triples, finishing with 15 points, while also swiping three steals.

Teppei Kashiwagura chipped in 14 points and three assists, and Novar Gadson contributed 11 points, three dimes, two rebounds, and two steals for Shiga, which led by 30 points in the final frame.

Ravena and the Lakestars continue their roadtrip facing a familiar face in Ray Parks as they play the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins next weekend at Dolphin's Arena.

Justin Harper led Kyoto with 20 points and nine rebounds, as Tatsuya Suzuki got 13 points, three rebounds, and three assists in the loss.

The Hannaryz suffered their fourth straight loss after winning their opening weekend assignments, falling to 2-4.

