Shinshu downs Osaka as Matthew Aquino sits anew

MATTHEW Aquino's Japan B.League debut will have to wait as the Shinshu Brave Warriors scored a comfortable 95-75 win over Osaka Evessa on Sunday in the Japan B.League at Ookini Arena Maishima.

Anthony McHenry powered the visitors to back-to-back wins as he fired 21 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting from deep, to go with 13 rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Yuta Okada also poured 21 points on 4-of-7 clip from rainbow country, to go with three assists and two boards, as Ko Kumagai had 21 points, four dimes, and three rebounds.

Shinshu used a 28-point third quarter to flip the game from a 50-38 deficit to a 64-58 lead heading into the payoff period.

The Brave Warriors further widened the gap, using a 13-2 attack to break the game wide open, 88-71, with a Kazuya Mitsui jumper with 3:45 on the clock.

Matthew Aquino has yet to see action for the Brave Warriors.

Shinshu leveled its standing at 4-4 as it now returns home this Wednesday against Levanga Hokkaido at Kotobuki Arena Chikuma.

DJ Newbill paced Osaka with 16 points built on three treys, to go with four assists, three rebounds, and three steals.

Perry Ellis scored 14 as naturalized center Ira Brown had 13 points, three boards, and three dimes in the Evessa defeat that dropped them to a 3-5 record.

