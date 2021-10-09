BOBBY Ray Parks was held to just two points in his debut in the 2021-22 B.League season as Nagoya Diamond Dolphins suffered their third straight loss, falling to the Hiroshima Dragonflies, 98-90, on Saturday at Dolphin's Arena.

The Filipino import, who missed the opening two games due to a calf strain, played only 13 minutes and made only one of his three shots, while also grabbing three rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

The home team struggled against Japanese national basketball team member Naoto Tsuji, who lit up for 27 points on a red-hot 7-of-8 shooting from downtown, on top of three assists to help Hiroshima stay undefeated at 3-0.

Ryo Terashima added 16 points for the Dragonflies, while imports Greg Echenique and Nick Mayo combined for 24 points and 15 boards.

The two teams face off anew on Sunday.

Takumi Saito paced the Diamond Dolphins with 23 points, six assists, and three boards as they missed the services of big man Shane Whittington.



Eatherton added 19 points, six assists, and five rebounds, while Coty Clarke had 14 points, eight boards, four assists, and two steals.

