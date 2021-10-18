Dwight Ramos vows to do better after lackluster Toyama debut

DWIGHT Ramos certainly had better days than the weekend he's had in Japan.

Making his debut for the Toyama Grouses in the 2021-22 B.League season, the Fil-Am guard struggled to get his game going which contributed to the team's twin losses at the hands of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins.

The Gilas Pilpinas guard isn't being too hard in himself, though.

"It felt good out there to be with my teammates," he said.

Ramos understands that he has to work harder to get his desired results. After all, he only had two practices with the team before he played his first set of games for Toyama.

"Obviously, we haven't adjusted a little bit. We have a new team. I just joined the team so we're not really flowing in," he said.

Ray Parks led Nagoya to a weekend sweep of Dwight Ramos' Grouses.

PHOTO: Nagoya Diamond Dolphins

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ramos was limited to just six points on a horrid 3-of-14 clip from the field, making seven rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes of play off the bench in the Grouses' 94-68 loss to the Diamond Dolphins on Saturday.

He fared slightly better a day later, making his first start and producing nine points on 4-of-12 shooting, with four rebounds and three assists even as Nagoya repeated over Toyama, 99-74.

Ramos vowed to play better in the Grouses next games as they aim to get out of the cellar after losing their first six games.

"We'll keep practicing, keep working hard, and the improvements will come," he said.

Things, however, won't get easier from here as Toyama hosts the tough Ryukyu Golden Kings (4-2), featuring former Meralco import Allen Durham this weekend.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.