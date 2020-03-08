Jancork Cabahug leads way as UV Lancers rip UP Maroons to place third in PCCL

UNIVERSITY of the Visayas bagged third place honors in the 2019 Philippine Collegiate Champions League, drubbing University of the Philippines, 93-63, on Sunday at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Jancork Cabahug had a field day for the Green Lancers as he fired eight of his 21 points in the third quarter, shooting 4-of-4 from downtown to go with five rebounds.

"Jancork's my go-to guy. I told him na if he's open, he has the authority to shoot. Lucky kami na all those shots, pumasok," said coach Gary Cortes as UV got a podium finish for the second straight year.

UV pounced on the Ricci Rivero-less UP and staged a killer 22-5 run to turn an 18-14 lead after the opening quarter to a 40-19 advantage with 2:39 left in the second frame.

Cabahug then went to work in the third frame, extending the lead to 29 before it swelled to 32 points, 91-59, with a three from Archie Buscay with 1:20 left.

The Green Lancers went 9-of-15 from downtown.

Ivorian center Lassina Coulibaly had a double-double of 17 points and 15 rebound.

Melvin Botuhan added 15 points and three boards off the bench, while Gabriel Cometa also went 2-of-3 from distance to wound up with 13 points, seven boards and four assists.

"Malaking bagay ito para sa team namin sa Cebu, na at least man lang may place kami sa top four," said Cortes.

Cameroonian center Bruel Kamga led the Fighting Maroons with 13 points and eight rebounds.

CJ Catapusan added 13 points and five boards, as Joe Gomez de Liano also scored 13 to go with two boards for UP.

The scores:

UV 93 - Cabahug 21, Coulibaly 17, Botuhan 15, Cometa 13, Maestre 9, Saga 7, Delator 4, Buscay 3, Maglasang 2, Gellacone 2, Tarrosa 0, Taliman 0, Avancena 0, Villaceran 0.

UP 63 - Kamga 13, Catapusan 13, Gomez de Liano 13, Murrell 9, Battad 5, Spencer 3, Ramos 2, Longa 0, Santiago 0.

Quarterscores: 18-14; 44-28; 76-48; 93-63.