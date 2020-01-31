Jamie Malonzo dunks highlight quarters as Mighty moves two wins from Dubai title

MIGHTY Sports-Creative Pacific, getting better and sharper each game, dumped Syria’s Al Wathba, 88-71, in their quarterfinal showdown late Thursday to stay on collision course with defending champion Al Riyadi of Lebabon in the 31st Dubai International Basketball Championship at Shabab Al Ahli Club in the United Arab Emirates.

Rotating the ball seamlessly and scoring almost at will, Mighty Sports-Creative Pacific was a joy to watch as six players scored in double figures in what could be the team’s most efficient shooting so far.

McKenzie Moore came off the bench to score 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the field while veteran Renaldo Balkman and naturalized Filipino Andray Blatche chipped in 13 and 12 points, respectively, apart from grabbing eight rebounds in another solid all-around showing.

Even former collegiate standouts – Ateneo’s Thirdy Ravena and La Salle’s Jamie Malonzo – also delivered and so was UP’s Juan Gomez de Liaño.

But of the three, it was the 6-foot-6 Malonzo who shone brightest, finishing with a perfect 5-of-5 shooting, including back-to-back monster dunks in the payoff period that had the crowd, including Mighty Sports owner Alex Wongchuking and Bong Cuevas of Creative Pacific, roaring in delight.

In the semis, Mighty Sports, also backed by Go for Gold, Oriental Game, Discovery Primea and Gatorade, will face Moroccan club Sale, which earlier downed UAE national team, 85-80.

Despite the chance of bettering their bronze medal finish last year and the way they dominated their rivals in their last previous three games, coach Charles Tiu refused to be swayed, saying they haven’t achieved anything yet.

“Our goal is to win the championship but I am happy with our win,” said Tiu. “I’m proud with what Jamie, Thirdy and Juan contributed to the team,”

In all, Mighty Sports-Creative Pacific shot a high 57 percent from the field, making 36 of 63 tries, including 12 triples, against a paltry 41 percent shooting of the Syrian club.

Tiu and Wongchuking are hoping the team will sustain its hot shooting against the former champion team for a change to play in the final for the first time in three tries.

The scores:

Mighty Sports 88 - Moore 15, Balkman 13, Blatche 12, Malonzo 11, Ravena 10, Juan Gomez De Liaño 10, Go 5, Kendrick 4, Ildefonso 3, Javi Gomez de Liaño 3, Williams 2, Belga 0.

Al Wathba 71 - Daniels 36, Alhusain 11, Alsati 10, Shaban 5, Correa 5, Couisnard 4, Altarakji 0, El-Ayoubi 0.

Quarters: 22-16, 44-31, 65-50, 88-71.