Burlington EOG stuns Davao Occidental in Filbasket

JAMES Castro and Byron Villarias converted late baskets as Burlington EOG stunned Davao Occidental, 76-69, on Wednesday in the Filbasket Subic Championship at the Subic Bay Gymnasium.

Castro and Villarias scored six of Burlington EOG's final seven points on the way to their fifth win in eight outings.

The loss sent Davao Occidental to only its second loss in eight games.

Castro had 19 points while Villarias added 14 points.

Burlington improves to 5-3.

In other results, Nueva Ecija beat 7A Primus, 95-92, and Medical Depot won over FSD Makati Army, 81-68.

Renz Palma exploded with 30 points, while James Martinez had 15 points for the Bespren, who improved their record to 5-3.

Simon Camacho continued his all-around play as he finished with 22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three blocks for Medical Depot, which evened its record to 4-4.

7A Primus slipped to 2-6, while FSD Makati Army fell to 1-7.

