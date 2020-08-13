After thrilling battles, Jalen Green glad to be on same side as Kai Sotto

JALEN Green and Kai Sotto has had their battles on the hardcourt before and the two prodigies didn't hold back in bringing their best when their paths crossed.

If you thought those wars were exciting, just imagine the damage the two can do when they're on one side.

Green certainly is looking forward to that partnership as he and Sotto committed themselves to the groundbreaking NBA G League select team.

"I'm looking forward to it," he said on Thursday's online media availability. "Kai's a great player. I think he can be good and we'll be really great together. Other than that, we got to represent the Philippines so it's gonna be exciting."

The two have found themselves at odds twice when their teams met in the NBTC National Finals in 2018 and 2019. Both times, Green's FilAm Sports USA got the better end of the deal over Sotto's Ateneo.

Green still has vivid memories of those games. After all, the 6-foot-5 high-flyer posterized the 7-foot-2 Sotto in both affairs.

PHOTO: Joaqui Flores / Chooks-to-Go-NBTC

Still, Green said that it's all part of the game.

"Me and Kai, we have a good relationship," he said. "I talked to him a couple of times in the Philippines, but we're playing against each other so we don't really talk that much. But he knows we're bros off the court."

Since then, the two have just gotten better.

Green, whose mom Bree hails from Ilocos Sur, is the top-ranked high school prospect in the United States and added another gold medal to his belt when USA reigned in the 2019 Fiba Under-19 World Cup.

On the other hand, Sotto also went to the US and trained at The Skill Factory in Atlanta where he furthered his game.

And now, they're set to be teammates.

"When he went to Atlanta, came to the States and worked out, I told him, 'I hope you're doing good, I hope you're getting better at stuff.' And when he got to the G League, 'I told him congrats, can't wait to be your teammate.' I'm excited to play with him and represent the Philippines," said Green.

