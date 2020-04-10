Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    DePaul's Jalen Coleman-Lands granted sixth year of NCAA eligibility

    by Associated Press
    CHICAGO — DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands was granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

    Coleman-Lands played in all 32 games this past season and led the Blue Demons with 63 3-pointers while averaging 11.1 points. He was limited to nine games the previous season because of a broken left hand in his first year competing at DePaul.

    The Indianapolis product spent his first two years at Illinois and sat out the 2017-18 season after transferring to DePaul. He has averaged 10.8 points with 77 3s in 41 games for the Blue Demons.

      DePaul finished with a 16-16 record last season after a 12-1 start.

      Coach Dave Leitao's contract was extended through the 2023-24 season last week. The Blue Demons have just one winning year since he returned in 2015 for a second stint.

