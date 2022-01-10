Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Jack Animam out for at least six months as she undergoes knee surgery

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Jack Animam
    Jack Animam's injury is a setback to her goal to play in the WNBA.

    JACK Animam will stay at the sidelines for at least the next six months as she is set to undergo a left knee operation.

    Jack Animam injury

    Spin.ph sources bared that the 6-foot-2 Bulakenya is preparing to go under the knife this week in Cincinnati, Ohio after suffering ACL and MCL injuries.

    Her handlers East West Private has yet to comment on the matter.

    It's a tough development for Animam, who has been stupendous in her run for Radnicki Kragujevac in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia.

    The 23-year-old banger, who became the first homegrown Filipina to play in Europe, averaged 20.0 points and 14.3 rebounds through eight games as she was the undisputed leader of Radnicki in their campaign in the 2021-22 season.

    She, however, had to bid the team goodbye in December as she flew to United States for her injury rehabilitation.

    Animam, easily one of the most celebrated Filipina basketball players, was looking to take her act to the WNBA next year, although this tough news may delay those plans.

      She was coming off an undefeated run for National University in the UAAP and sustained that groove when she steered the Shih Hsin University to a perfect run in the University Basketball Association in Taiwan.

      The injury would also mean that Animam may miss the next competitions for Gilas Pilipinas Women, especially the team's gold medal defense in the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

