Animam starts year right as Shih Hsin shrugs off early threat to nab 8th win

JACK Animam came up big as Shih Hsin University scored a relatively narrow 68-50 win over National Taiwan Normal University to remain unbeaten in the University Basketball Association Thursday at National Taiwan University Gym.

The Filipina import started the year right, unleashing a double-double performance with her 14 points and 10 rebounds, on top of five steals, two assists, and two blocks as the Tigers moved up to 8-0.

Animam's might was pivotal in limiting NTNU to just eight points in the third frame, turning a close 33-30 halftime lead to a commanding 12-point lead, 50-38, entering the payoff period.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Chen Yuti helped her cause with 14 points and four steals, while Lin Die had 13 points, seven boards, and two assists for Shih Hsin.

It was the second straight game that the Tigers won below 20 points after overwhelming their first six opponents and dominated them by an average winning margin of 74.8 points.

Shih Hsin ended the year with a 15-point victory over University of Taipei, 74-59, last Dec. 13.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Wu Mingzhen led NTNU with nine points in the defeat.

Shih Hsin turns its attention to hosts National Taiwan University on Friday.