Animam stars for Shih Hsin on Gilas Women's gold medal anniversary

JACK Animam showed the way for Shih Hsin University in another ruthless decimation, winning by 84 points, 114-30, over National Cheng Kung University Thursday in the University Basketball Association at SHU Gym.

The Filipina import was all over the floor with her 17 points, 13 rebounds, and two steals in just 14 minutes of action to guide the Tigers to another easy victory.

Her continued solid play also came on the anniversary of Gilas Pilipinas Women's gold medal conquest in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

PHOTO: marlo cueto

Continue reading below ↓

Animam was unstoppable from the get-go as Shih Hsin hardly were threatened with a 22-6 opener and continued to keep NCKU's score in single digits in the second and third frames to break the game wide open.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Chen Yuti added 14 points, three assists, and three steals, while Lin Die got 14 points, six boards, four steals, and three assists in another easy win for the Tigers.

Lin Yuanhua chimed in 13 points, while Li Yingjie and Is Yuma had 13 apiece to help Shih Hsin stay unbeaten at 4-0.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Wang Yunyu carried the load for NCKU with 15 points, but also committed 15 turnovers in the game.

Shih Hsin seeks to remain unscathed on Friday when it plays National Taipei University of Business in its home court.