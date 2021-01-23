Jack Animam stars as Shih Hsin moves on cusp of elims sweep

JACK Animam was unstoppable for Shih Hsin University as it coasted to win no. 10 with a 95-47 trouncing of Chinese Culture University Saturday in the University Basketball Association at the National Taiwan University Gym.

The Filipina import lorded the paint as she once again corralled a monstrous double-double of 18 points and 17 rebounds, together with three blocks, two steals, and an assist to inch closer to an eliminations sweep.

SHU once again wiggled away from danger in the second quarter, limiting CCU to just six points to take a 47-21 halftime lead.

Lin Die supported Animam's cause with 16 points and seven boards, while Su Jiaxian scored 13 in the win.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Chen Yuti and Xu Wenxuan both had 10 for the Tigers, which once again dominated the boards, 52-22.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

SHU is seeking to remain immaculate through the preliminaries when it finishes its schedule on Sunday against Fo Guang University.

CCU leaned on Xu Yulian, who had 13 points and six rebounds in the losing cause.