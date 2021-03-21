Jack Animam stands out in Shih Hsin's perfect run to Taipei title repeat

JACK Animam realized her Taiwan goal on Sunday, leading Shih Hsin University to the University Basketball Association championship after a 70-51 win over National Taiwan Normal University in the one-game finals on Sunday.

The conquest completed an 18-game sweep for the Tigers on the way to a sweet repeat at the Taipei Arena.

Animam shrugged off early foul trouble and imposed her will down low, garnering 18 points, 20 rebounds, and four assists as she ended her collegiate career with a flourish.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Bulakenya bruiser has gone on an immaculate 98-0 record in her time in the amateurs, previously as a vital cog in her five years for the National University Lady Bulldogs in the UAAP.

Lin Die conspired with the Filipina import as she fired 21 points, 13 boards, and four steals for SHU while Chen Yuti buried three triples to notch 13 points, four assists, three rebounds, and three steals in the win.

Continue reading below ↓

Animam sparked the Tigers' killer 13-2 charge to open the payoff period as they opened a commanding 66-47 advantage with 3:10 left after losing a 39-25 halftime lead.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

NTNU refused to back down and came charging back to within just four 49-45, after a Xu Shihan bucket at the 1:32 mark of the third quarter.

Continue reading below ↓

Lin Die, however, doused that run as he scored two baskets to close the frame to restore an eight-point lead, 53-45, before SHU ran away with the game in the final canto.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Wu Mingzhen topped two-seed NTNU with 15 points, six rebounds, and two assists, while Xu Shihan got 10 in the runner-up finish.