Jack Animam signs with Serbian club Radnicki Kragujevac

JACK Animam is taking her talents to Europe after signing with Radnicki Kragujevac in Serbia.

It's the newest chapter in the career of the 6-foot-2 banger from Malolos, Bulacan as she tests her mettle in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia.

Animam and her handlers East West Private made the announcement official on Monday evening.

A double gold medal winner in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, she has tested the waters overseas, first in Taiwan, where she led Shih Hsin University to the University Basketball Association (UBA) crown, and in the United States in the Atlanta Entertainment Basketball League (AEBL).

She has been an integral part of the National University's historic 96-0 run as the Lady Bulldogs claimed their sixth straight UAAP title, as well as Gilas Pilipinas Women's ascension in the Level I of Fiba Asia.

Radnicki finished at eighth place in the 2020-21 season after amassing a 7-15 win-loss record.

