Animam shrugs off early foul trouble, leads Shih Hsin to another blowout win

JACK Animam bucked her early foul trouble to help Shih Hsin University remain unbeaten in the University Basketball Association with a 99-57 victory over National Taiwan University of Science and Technology Wednesday at Taiwan Tech Gym.

The Gilas Pilipinas Women stalwart picked up two quick fouls at the 7:56 mark of the first quarter as the Tigers found themselves on a dogfight against the hosts.

But a 20-point second quarter barrage allowed Shih Hsin to create a 12-point breathing room, 38-26 at halftime before Animam caught fire and scored 13 in the third period to help her side break away from Taiwan Tech.

Everything went the Tigers' way from there, stretching the lead to 46, 94-48, as their full court press did wonders and secured them 20 steals against Taiwan Tech.

Animam finished the game with 13 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and a block.

Chen Yuti paced Shih Hsin with 19 points on a 4-of-9 shooting from deep, alongside two steals, while Lin Die got 14 points, three rebounds, and two steals in the win, where the Tigers shot a blazing 61-percent from the field.

Shih Hsin takes a 24-day break before hosting National Taipei University of Business on December 11.

Taiwan Tech leaned on Chen Zhiying, who scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds in the loss.

