Jack Animam scores season-high 20 as SHU starts semis with 76-point romp

JACK Animam scored a season-best 20 points as Shih Hsin University opened its semifinal campaign in the University Basketball Association with an emphatic 76-point slaughtering of National Taiwan University of Sport, 124-48, on Thursday at Taipei Gymnasium.

The Filipina import was all over the floor for the Tigers as she shot 10-of-11 from the field while also hauling down 10 rebounds, rejecting two shots, and securing one steal.

SHU repeated over three-seed NTUS, having won their elimination duel by 71 points, 115-44, back in Nov. 16.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Tigers, now undefeated for 12 straight games, will take on fifth-ranked University of Taipei on Friday.

Chen Yuti added 13 points, six boards, four assists, and three steals for SHU while Lin Yuanhua came off the bench and added 13 on 3-of-6 shooting from deep to go with nine rebounds and two steals.

Su Jiaxian and Xie Jinwan both had 11 points apiece, as Lin Die just missed out on a double-double with her 10 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

SHU wasted little time imposing its will, opening the game with a 33-4 salvo to kickstart its campaign in the six-team semis.

Everything just went the way of the Tigers, who outrebounded NTUS, 68-27, while limiting the opposition to a paltry 1-of-14 shooting from downtown.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Du Tingxuan paced NTUS with 10 points and five rebounds in the defeat.