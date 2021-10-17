Animam's near 20-20 game goes down drain as Radnicki falls again

JACK Animam once again delivered a herculean effort but Radnicki Kragujevac suffered back-to-back defeats, falling to Kraljevo, 86-63, in the 2021-22 First Women's Basketball League of Serbia Sunday (Manila time) at Kraljevo Sports Hall.

Jack Animam flirts with 20-20

The Filipina import tried to do it all for her side, churning out 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field, on top of 19 huge rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes of action.

Unfortunately, Animam fouled out with 3:55 left to play and allowed Kraljevo to continue pounding it on Radnicki as the hosts stretched the lead to 24 numerous times in the closing minutes of the tiff.

The Kragujevac-based squad fell behind after a lethargic end to the first quarter, turning a close 14-12 lead to a commanding 31-16 advantage after Kraljevo staged a 17-4 blast.

Animam shouldered the load for Radnicki to get her side back in the game, with her coast-to-coast layup making it a 57-45 affair at the 5:51 mark of the third period.

The deficit dwindled down to 10, before Kraljevo responded with a 13-1 run of their own to restore order and take a 70-48 edge with 54 seconds left in the frame.

Milica Mitrovic paced Kraljevo with 18 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, as Marija Todorovic buried four treys for her 16 points as the team shot 10-of-22 from downtown.

Andela Radovic and Dragana Gobeljic both scored 14 in the win, while Aleksandra Racic flirted with a triple-double with her 13 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, and six steals.

Marijana Stojanovic was the only other player to get to double figures for Radnicki with her 15 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Not helping was the team's 2-of-18 clip from deep as they fell to 1-2 in the standings.

Radnicki returns home next week to play Duga Sabac, looking to snap this two-game losing skid.

