Jack Animam's monster game helps Radnicki snap two-game slide

JACK Animam willed Radnicki Kragujevac to a big 81-72 victory over Duga Sabac to snap her side's two-game losing skid in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia Saturday at Jezero Hall.

Jack Animam Serbia update

The Filipina center was near-perfect anew from the field, making 13 of her 15 shots on her way to 28 points, 15 rebounds, six assists, five blocks, and three steals in another magnificent performance.

She willed Radnicki to seize control of the game early and erect a 14-point lead, 66-52, at the 1:38 mark of the third quarter.

Duga, though, showed a lot of fight to roar back, getting to within two, 68-66, after scoring eight unanswered points to open the payoff period.

Andrea Glomazic made sure that there won't be any collapse, scoring the last five points for Radnicki to seal the nine-point win where she had 17 points and seven rebounds.

Minela Mehovic also made four triples for her 16 points off the bench, while Milica Indic had 15 points, five dimes, and two boards in the victory which also ended Duga's two-game win streak.

Continue reading below ↓

Radnicki takes a week-long break before facing Vrsac (1-2) on the road next Saturday.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Olga Stepanovic willed Duga with her 22 points and 10 rebounds, but the loss evened their record to 2-2.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Aleksandra Punosevac also made 20 points from four treys, to go with four boards and three assists, while Isidora Tripkovic had 12 points and six dimes in the defeat.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.