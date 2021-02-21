Jack Animam's monster double-double helps SHU survive giant scare

JACK Animam carried Shih Hsin University on her broad shoulders as it survived its toughest challenge to date, taking down National Taiwan Normal University, 64-59, Suon nday in the University Basketball Association at Taipei Gymnasium.

The Filipina import unleashed a season-best 27 points and grabbed 22 rebounds while also collecting four steals, three blocks, and one assist as the top seed claimed its fourth win in the six-team semifinals.

Lin Die provided support for the Tigers with her 15 points, eight boards, four assists, and three blocks in the victory.

It was a gallant stand for the defending champion in a game where SHU misfired from distance, burying only two of its 17 triples, and shot itself in the foot after committing 20 turnovers.

But the defense remained potent for the Tigers, who outrebounded NTNU, 41 to 21, while limiting the opposition to just 35-percent shooting from the field.

Wu Mengqiao added eight points for SHU as the usually realible Chen Yuti was held to just two points.

The Tigers took the elimination duel between the two teams, 68-50, last Jan. 21.

SHU will now shoot for the No. 1 seed in the Final Four when it faces two-seed Chinese Culture University on Monday.

Xu Tingyu led the six-seed NTNU with 14 points, four assists, two rebounds, and two steals, while Wu Mingzhen got 12 points, four boards, two dimes, and two steals in the defeat.