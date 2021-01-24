Jack Animam posts season-high 21 rebounds as Shih Hsin sweeps elims

JACK Animam picked the right time to record her season-high in rebounds as Shih Hsin University completed an 11-game eliminations sweep in the University Basketball Association with a 94-63 beatdown of Fo Guang University Sunday at the National Taiwan University Gym.

The Filipina import, who before the game was the league's second-best rebounder, hauled down 21 rebounds on top of her 18 points as the Tigers finished the preliminaries unbeaten at 11-0.

Animam already had 14 points and 14 boards in the first half as SHU enjoyed a 47-26 lead after a 26-point second-quarter pullaway.

She also had four steals, to go with an assist and a block in 28 minutes of play in the emphatic 31-point victory.

Chen Yuti led the Tigers in scoring with 20 points on a 6-of-11 shooting from threes, Lin Die got 15 points and nine rebounds, and Lin Yuhua had 11 points, three boards, and three steals in the win.

SHU, which is seeking to defend its throne in the Taiwanese collegiate league, will own the top seed in the playoffs starting in February.

Yang Wanlin led Fo Guang with 20 points, five rebounds, and four assists, while Wang Lingting got 18 points, five boards, and five steals in the losing cause.