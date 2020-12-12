Animam racks up another double-double as Shih Hsin takes win no. 6

JACK Animam and the rest of Shih Hsin University continued to coast in the University Basketball Association, this time pulling off a 57-point mugging of National Taipei University, 105-48, Saturday at SHU Gym.

The Filipina banger made mincemeat of the opposition as she racked up another double-double performance of 14 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks to help the Tigers cruise to their sixth straight victory.

Lin Die led SHU in scoring with 18 points, four boards, and two assists, while Chen Yuti got 11 points, six steals, three rebounds, and three dimes.

It was the Tigers' choking defense which allowed them to have a superb 26-7 opener, forcing NTU to commit 34 turnovers in the game.

Xu Wenxuan and Yang Shuyan also scored 13 points each, taking full advantage of the extended garbage time for SHU.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Song Shuping paced NTU with 10 points in the losing effort.

Shih Hsin aims for win no. 7 on Sunday against University of Taipei to end its four-game homestand.

Continue reading below ↓