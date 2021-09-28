Jack Animam eager to start Serbian league stint

JACK Animam begins her European stint as the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia tips off this weekend.
Radnicki Kragujevac opens its season against newly-promoted Proleter 023 at home at Jezero Hall on Saturday.
"Excited na ako kasi pangmalakasang laban na dito," Animam said ahead of her debut.
It's a brand new challenge for the 6-foot-2 Bulakenya, who led Shih Hsin University to the University Basketball Association (UBA) championship in Taiwan.
In the Serbian league, Animam gets to face some of the top talents in Europe, especially with Serbia ranked No. 9 in the Fiba world rankings and fourth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
After Proleter 023, Radnicki will remain at home and will brace for the challenge of defending champion Crvena Zvezda on Oct. 9.
Games will be held every Saturday in a home-and-away double-round robin format, with only the top four teams at the end of the eliminations in February 2022 advancing to the playoffs. Meanwhile, the bottom two squads will be relegated to the Second League.
Here's the full schedule for Animam's Radnicki Kragujevac:
Oct. 2 - vs Proleter 023
Oct. 9 - vs Crvena Zvezda
Oct. 16 - at Kraljevo
Oct. 23 - vs Duga Sabac
Oct. 30 - at Vrsac
Nov. 6 - vs Vojvodina 021
Nov. 13 - at Student
Nov. 20 - vs Vrbas Medela
Nov. 27 - at Partizan 1953
Dec. 4 - vs Radivoj Korac
Dec. 11 - at Art Basket
Dec. 18 - at Proleter 023
Dec. 25 - at Crvena Zvezda
Jan. 1 - vs Kraljevo
Jan. 8 - at Duga Sabac
Jan. 15 - vs Vrsac
Jan. 22 - at Vojvodina 021
Jan. 29 - vs Student
Feb. 5 - at Vrbas Medela
Feb. 12 - vs Partizan 1953
Feb. 19 - at Radivoj Korac
Feb. 26 - vs Art Basket
