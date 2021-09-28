Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Jack Animam eager to start Serbian league stint

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago

    JACK Animam begins her European stint as the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia tips off this weekend.

    Radnicki Kragujevac opens its season against newly-promoted Proleter 023 at home at Jezero Hall on Saturday.

    "Excited na ako kasi pangmalakasang laban na dito," Animam said ahead of her debut.

    It's a brand new challenge for the 6-foot-2 Bulakenya, who led Shih Hsin University to the University Basketball Association (UBA) championship in Taiwan.

    In the Serbian league, Animam gets to face some of the top talents in Europe, especially with Serbia ranked No. 9 in the Fiba world rankings and fourth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

      After Proleter 023, Radnicki will remain at home and will brace for the challenge of defending champion Crvena Zvezda on Oct. 9.

      Games will be held every Saturday in a home-and-away double-round robin format, with only the top four teams at the end of the eliminations in February 2022 advancing to the playoffs. Meanwhile, the bottom two squads will be relegated to the Second League.

      Here's the full schedule for Animam's Radnicki Kragujevac:

      Oct. 2 - vs Proleter 023
      Oct. 9 - vs Crvena Zvezda
      Oct. 16 - at Kraljevo
      Oct. 23 - vs Duga Sabac
      Oct. 30 - at Vrsac
      Nov. 6 - vs Vojvodina 021
      Nov. 13 - at Student
      Nov. 20 - vs Vrbas Medela
      Nov. 27 - at Partizan 1953
      Dec. 4 - vs Radivoj Korac
      Dec. 11 - at Art Basket
      Dec. 18 - at Proleter 023
      Dec. 25 - at Crvena Zvezda
      Jan. 1 - vs Kraljevo
      Jan. 8 - at Duga Sabac
      Jan. 15 - vs Vrsac
      Jan. 22 - at Vojvodina 021
      Jan. 29 - vs Student
      Feb. 5 - at Vrbas Medela
      Feb. 12 - vs Partizan 1953
      Feb. 19 - at Radivoj Korac
      Feb. 26 - vs Art Basket

