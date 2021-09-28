Jack Animam eager to start Serbian league stint

JACK Animam begins her European stint as the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia tips off this weekend.

Radnicki Kragujevac opens its season against newly-promoted Proleter 023 at home at Jezero Hall on Saturday.

"Excited na ako kasi pangmalakasang laban na dito," Animam said ahead of her debut.

It's a brand new challenge for the 6-foot-2 Bulakenya, who led Shih Hsin University to the University Basketball Association (UBA) championship in Taiwan.

In the Serbian league, Animam gets to face some of the top talents in Europe, especially with Serbia ranked No. 9 in the Fiba world rankings and fourth in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

After Proleter 023, Radnicki will remain at home and will brace for the challenge of defending champion Crvena Zvezda on Oct. 9.

Games will be held every Saturday in a home-and-away double-round robin format, with only the top four teams at the end of the eliminations in February 2022 advancing to the playoffs. Meanwhile, the bottom two squads will be relegated to the Second League.

Continue reading below ↓

Here's the full schedule for Animam's Radnicki Kragujevac:

Oct. 2 - vs Proleter 023

Oct. 9 - vs Crvena Zvezda

Oct. 16 - at Kraljevo

Oct. 23 - vs Duga Sabac

Oct. 30 - at Vrsac

Nov. 6 - vs Vojvodina 021

Nov. 13 - at Student

Nov. 20 - vs Vrbas Medela

Nov. 27 - at Partizan 1953

Dec. 4 - vs Radivoj Korac

Dec. 11 - at Art Basket

Dec. 18 - at Proleter 023

Dec. 25 - at Crvena Zvezda

Jan. 1 - vs Kraljevo

Jan. 8 - at Duga Sabac

Jan. 15 - vs Vrsac

Jan. 22 - at Vojvodina 021

Jan. 29 - vs Student

Feb. 5 - at Vrbas Medela

Feb. 12 - vs Partizan 1953

Feb. 19 - at Radivoj Korac

Feb. 26 - vs Art Basket

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.