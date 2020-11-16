Jack Animam makes impressive Taiwan debut in 71-point victory

JACK Animam was quick to show her worth, steering Shih Hsin University to a 71-point decimation of Taiwan University, 115-44, in the University Basketball Association Monday at Taiwan University of Science and Technology Gym.

Despite having a seven-month layoff, the 21-year-old center bullied her way to 18 points on an efficient 7-of-8 clip from the field, on top of six steals, five rebounds, and three blocks.

Lin Die supported her with 18 points of her own, alongside eight rebounds and four assists.

Chen Yuti added 16 points and five steals, while Yang Shuyan corralled 15 points in the brutal beatdown where the Tigers shot a highly efficient 54-percent clip from the field.

Animam bucked an early foul trouble and spearheaded the Tigers' 33-7 opener, before anchoring a 34-point third quarter assault to grab a 66-point lead, 93-27, in the frame.

The lead further swelled to 77, 106-29, as the defending champions easily bagged their first win.

That's just the kind of performance Shih Hsin was hoping from Animam as it seeks to successfully defend its crown with the Filipino center manning the paint.

The Tigers are looking to have more of that as they turn their attention to Southeast University of Science and Technology on Tuesday.

Chen Yixuan paced Taiwan University with 12 points in the losing cause.