Animam-led SHU limits foe to five points in third quarter to stay perfect

SHIH Hsin University got its act together in the second half, trampling Fo Guang University, 92-50, to remain unbeaten in the University Basketball Association Saturday at Taipei Gymnasium.

Jack Animam kept the Tigers afloat with her 17 points, 16 rebounds, three steals, three blocks, and an assist as they bucked a tense first two quarters which saw the defending champions leading by just five, 39-34, at the half.

But SHU soon woke up, unleashing a killer 27-5 third quarter salvo to take hold of a commanding 66-39 advantage heading into the payoff period.

Lin Die topscored for the Tigers with her 20 points, six rebounds, six steals, and two assists, while Chen Yuti got 10 points, three boards, and two steals.

Deborah Onianwa also added 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench in the win as they improved to 3-0 in the six-team semifinals.

SHU choked Fo Guang on the defensive end, securing 20 steals and rejecting seven shots as a collective, while also taking charge on the boards, grabbing 27 offensive rebounds to outrebound the opposition, 53 to 29.

SHU earlier scored a 31-point win, 94-63, over Fo Guang in their elimination encounter last Jan. 24.

The Tigers will seek to extend their perfect season against six-seed National Taiwan Normal University on Sunday.

Chen Yuting paced four-seed Fo Guang University with 13 points, three steals, and two assists, as Yang Wanlin had 12 points and seven rebounds in the loss.