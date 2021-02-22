Another Animam double-double lifts SHU to top seed, KO semis game

JACK Animam and Shih Hsin University ended their semifinal run on a strong note, downing Chinese Culture University, 74-52, to seize the top seed in the University Basketball Association Monday at Taipei Gymnasium.

The Filipina import continued her run of dominance, this time pouring 15 points, 17 rebounds, three steals, three blocks, and two assists to end the six-team semis campaign on a flourish.

After a tense first quarter, the Tigers broke away in the second period, erupting for 25 points to establish a 39-20 halftime lead.

SHU showed no mercy in the second half and redeemed itself from a bad outing a day prior, this time, going 9-of-28 from beyond the arc, while still controlling the boards, 42 to 24.

Li Yinchen scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds off the bench, while Lin Die also bounced back with 10 points, two boards, and two steals in the win.

It was a repeat victory for the Tigers after taking down second-seed CCU, 95-47, in their elimination clash last Jan. 23.

With the win, SHU remained perfect for the season, taking its fifth win in the semis and 16th straight in this campaign.

The defending champions will now prepare for four-seed Fo Guang University in the knockout Final Four duel slated on March 20.

Wang Yueti and Zheng Huici scored 12 points each off the bench to lead CCU, which will now turn its attention to three-seed National Taiwan Normal University in the other Final Four matchup.