Jack Animam departs Serbian team for US

JACK Animam is bidding Radnicki Kragujevac goodbye.

The Filipina import was given a sendoff by her Serbian squad on Saturday (Manila time) as she heads to the United States.

"Thanks to her for everything that she has done in her short time. She was one of the most important players in the senior team," the team wrote in an Instagram post.

Continue reading below ↓

Animam, 23, was quick to assert her might in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia, averaging 20.0 points and 14.3 rebounds through eight games in her three-month stay with Radnicki.

She, however, missed the team's last two games due to an apparent left knee injury.

Although there's no official word on her health status, the team has hinted on the injury as the primary reason for the departure, writing, "We wish her a speedy recovery. As Jack said in the end, 'No goodbyes, but just see you.'"

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Spin.ph has already reached out to Animam and her handlers at East West Private, but they have yet to respond as of press time.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

WNBA Draft next for Jack Animam?

Animam, standing at 6-foot-2, has already indicated in past interviews that she is looking to join next year's WNBA Draft, putting her in position to be the first homegrown Filipino player to be drafted in the women's professional league.

Her absence, however, will greatly impact Radnicki which currently holds a 4-6 win-loss record and is scheduled to play Art Basket on Sunday.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.