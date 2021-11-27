How Jack Animam benefitted after going out of comfort zone in Serbia

BEING one of the most consistent performers in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia, Jack Animam has definitely stamped her class and proved that she's there to stay.

And with her standout performances, the opposition has no more choice but to give the due respect for the Filipina import.

"Siguro tinitignan nila kung kaya ko bang makipagsabayan. Nung nakita nila na palaban pala, ngayon grabe na ang depensa nila sa akin," she told Radyo5's Power and Play with Noli Eala on Saturday.

Animam, who turned 23 on Saturday, has been a force to be reckoned with in Serbia, averaging 20.3 points, 14.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists, and has been a big reason for Radnicki's even 4-4 record so far this season.

Yet being the perfectionist that she is, the 6-foot-2 Bulakenya remains hungry and thinks that she still can do more for her club.

"There are days na kahit ako sa sarili ko, nakukulangan ako sa effort na binibigay ko. Di pa rin ako satisfied. But I can only control how I respond and react on certain situations and how I perform. Maybe, I'm too hard on myself. Pressure will always be there, so para sa akin, what I need to do is be there, show up, at gawin yung role ko," she said.

Jack Animam: going out of comfort zone does good

Animam, though, acknowledged how much she has improved in her three month-stay there, noting, "This league has really challenged me to go out of my comfort zone."

"Kung magaling ako sa low post, pero syempre, yung ibang team mai-scout ka so you have to be more creative on how you get your score or how you can help your teammates or how you can attack the basket. Talagang doon mo makikita kung hanggang saan yung versatility mo as a player and how you adjust right away," she said.

Animam is also hopeful that her growth also coincides with Radnicki's success, saying, "I think we have that chance as long as consistent lang kami at ma-lessen yung turnovers namin, I think we can surprise sa playoffs."

Radnicki returns to action on Saturday to face Partizan 1953.

