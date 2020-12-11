Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Dec 11
    Basketball

    Animam continues to impress in 80-point rout as Shih Hsin stays perfect

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago

    JACK Animam continued her reign of terror in Taiwan, helping Shih Hsin University eviscerate National Taipei University of Business by 80 points, 123-43, Friday in the University Basketball Association at SHU Gym.

    The Filipina import was on a league of her own down low, registering a double-double of 12 points, 17 rebounds, four steals, and two blocks as the Tigers remained unbeaten at 5-0.

    Chen Yuti once again had a big scoring night with her 27 points, four boards, and three assists, as Lin Die and Su Jiaxian both unloaded 14 apiece.

    As the case in Shih Hsin's first four games, the strong first quarter set the tone for the home team as it went on a 35-8 opener to demoralize the opposition.

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Lin Youlun was the lone player to score in double figures for NTUB with 13 points in the loss.

    Shih Hsin continues its home stand on Saturday when it takes on National Taipei University.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again