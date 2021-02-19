Jack Animam drops season-high 21 as SHU makes it back-to-back wins in semis

JACK Animam continued to put up monster numbers for Shih Hsin University, this time mauling University of Taipei, 91-63, to remain unbeaten in the University Basketball Association Friday at Taiwan Gymnasium.

The Filipina import scored 14 of her season-best 21 points in the first half and shot 9-of-14 from the field as the Tigers cruised to the 28-point victory.

Animam also hauled down 13 rebounds, and collected three assists and two steals as SHU went 2-0 in the six-team semifinals.

Lin Yuanhua came off the bench and added 13 points, four boards, and two assists, Chen Yuti chipped in 11 points and two assists, and Xu Wenxuan had 10 points, three rebounds, and three steals in the conquest.

After a tight first quarter affair, the Tigers leaned on Animam and poured it in with a 25-point eruption in second frame to grab a 47-24 halftime lead and seize control of the matchup for good.

SHU earlier beat University of Taipei, 74-59, in their eliminations clash last Dec. 13 -- the smallest margin of victory for the defending champions.

The Tigers now turn their attention to four-seed Fo Guang University on Saturday.

Wu Caiting paced fifth-seed University of Taipei with 14 points, two rebounds, and two steals in the loss.