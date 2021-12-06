Radivoj Korac deals Radnicki third straight loss as Animam held out

JACK Animam was deactivated in Radnicki Kragujevac's 73-65 defeat to Radivoj Korac on Sunday at Jezero Hall in the 2021-22 First Women's Basketball League of Serbia.

No reason was given for the absence of the Filipina center.

Radnicki had no response to Marija Stojiljkovic, who starred for Radivoj Korac with 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three blocks, and two steals.

Hristina Marjanovic just missed out on a triple-double with her 17 points, nine boards, seven dimes, and five steals, while Jovana Jeremic got 14 points on 2-of-5 shooting from deep.

Radivoj Korac staging a 15-2 run to turn the game from a 52-50 deficit to a 65-54 lead after a Marjanovic layup with 3:55 left.

That telling run was enough as the visitors evened their standing to 5-5.

Radnicki suffers its sixth loss in 10 games.

Milica Indic led the way for the home team with 21 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the losing cause.

Minela Mehovic scored 14 points off the bench, as Andrea Glomazic had nine points, five boards, three assists, and two steals.

The Kragujevac-based squad faces Art Basket at Mega Factory on Saturday to close out the first round.

