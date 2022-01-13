Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Jack Animam begins recovery from knee surgery

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Jack Animam is expected to be out for at least six months.

    JACK Animam begins her road to recovery as she underwent a successful knee surgery on Wednesday.

    The Filipina center posted a picture of her in a hospital gown as she prepared to go under the knife in Cincinnati, Ohio.

    "Let's get this done. A totally different outfit for me," she shared on her Instagram account.

    The 23-year-old Animam is expected to be out for at least six months to heal up on her ACL and MCL injury.

    Jack Animam

    Jack Animam will miss the SEA Games

    SEE ALSO
    SEE ALSO

    Animam played for Radnicki Kragujevac in the Serbian league where she led the team with 20.0 points and 14.3 rebounds through eight games.

    Animam will miss the next campaigns of Gilas Pilipinas Women, including its gold medal defense in the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, while also deferring plans for the 2022 WNBA Draft.

