    Basketball

    Jack Animam embraces process as she starts surgery recovery

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Jack Animam is trusting the process on the way to recovery.

    JACK Animam remains in high spirits as she begins her road to recovery from her knee surgery.

    The Gilas Pilipinas Women stalwart snapped a photo of her in crutches as she starts her rehabilitation program in Cincinnati, Ohio.

    "Loving and enjoying this journey. Slowly but surely," she posted.

    Animam went under the knife last week to repair her ACL and MCL injuries as she is expected to be out for at least six months.

      Although it's a hump on her WNBA plans, Animam is taking the journey with an optimistic view as she looks to come back stronger than ever in her quest to become the first homegrown Filipina to make it to the league.

      The 6-foot-2 Bulakenya is coming off a strong showing in Serbia where she registered 20.0 points and 14.3 rebounds in eight games for Radnicki Kragujevac.

