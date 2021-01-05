Injured Thirdy Ravena out of B.League All-Stars, slam-dunk contest

THIRDY Ravena is likely out of the B.League All-Star Game in Mito due to a right hand injury suffered in San-en NeoPhoenix's game against Sun Rockers Shibuya last Saturday.

"I met with the team doctor and physiotherapist for my injury rehabilitation following the incident last Saturday," he wrote on Monday about the metacarpal oblique fracture on his index finger.

"We are now in the process of getting myself back to a hundred percent as soon as we can but I do understand that it will be an arduous journey to recovery," he added.

Ravena was supposed to play his first All-Star Game in Mito, set on January 14 and 15, and also participate in the Slam Dunk Contest.

The B.League and his mother ballclub San-En have yet to make formal announcements on the changes, although Ravena is expected to miss considerable time due to the injury.

Usual recovery time for such injuries range from six to eight weeks, which means that the Filipino import is poised to miss at least the next 10 games for the NeoPhoenix, starting on January 23 for their home game against the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

He already sat out the second of the two-game series against Shibuya last Sunday.

It's a tough blow for the NeoPhoenix, who have remained at the bottom of the standings at 5-22, 19th in the league and ninth in the Western Conference.

Ravena, though, assured that he will be working his way back in this extended recovery time.

"With the help of my ever supportive teammates and our hardworking team staff at San-En, I am fully focused on getting back and making sure I return fitter and stronger than ever," he said.

"I'll be taking this time to realign and refocus so that I can give you the best version of myself the next time I step on the court."