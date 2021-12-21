Imus clamps down on Bicol late to earn MPBL semis ticket

IMUS-Buracai de Laiya Bandera got their act together in the final canto to pull away and take the 74-57 win over the Bicol-LCC Malls Volcanoes in the MPBL Invitational quarterfinals Tuesday at Mall of Asia Arena.

Leo Najorda pumped 23 points on 2-of-6 shooting from deep, to go with two rebounds and two assists off the bench as Imus locked down Bicol and limited it to just six points in the payoff period.

The veteran anchored the Bandera's 16-0 breakaway to turn the game from a 58-55 lead with 6:41 to play to a 74-55 advantage in the final two minutes of the match.

Ian Melencio flirted with a triple-double with his 11 points, seven boards, and six assists, while Genmar Bragais had 11 points.

Imus also had plenty of help down low with Jhaymo Eguilos and Adi Santos hauling down a combined 29 rebounds in the quarters.

"Maraming nagsasabi sa team na veterans, lack of energy pero amazing yung pinakita nila ngayon na may energy sila sa Bicol," said coach Manny Torralba.

The Group D top-seed Bandera will now await the winner of the match between the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards and the Iloilo United Royals for their semifinals date.

Zach Huang powered Bicol with 12 points, seven rebounds, and two assists, as Mac Tallo and Dennis Santos both had 10 in the losing cause for the second-seed of Group B.

The Volcanoes sorely missed the presence of Mark Cruz, who had to exit the game after crashing head first on the floor in the third frame.

The Scores:

IMUS 74 -- Najorda 23, Melencio 11, Bragais 11, Reyson 9, Rogado 8, Santos 6, Eguilos 6, Llagas 0, Mangalino 0, Tan 0, Mescalado 0.

BICOL 57 -- Huang 12, Tallo 10, Santos 10, Tansingco 7, Lanete 7, Gabawan 4, Yee 4, Marcelino 3, Luib 0, Cruz 0, Pericas 0, Lao 0.

Quarters: 21-19, 38-37, 56-51, 74-57.

