Aaron Jeruta thrills home crowd as Iloilo nips Zamboanga for MPBL playoff spot

ILOILO -- Aaron Jeruta made sure that his hometown will go home with smiles on their faces, draining the game-winning lay-up that lifted Iloilo to a pulsating 60-58 escape of Zamboanga in the 2019-2020 Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Cup Saturday.

It was the biggest bucket for the former Centro Escolar University standout, and scoring the go-ahead basket with 12.4 seconds left over Robin Rono, who has been on the receiving end of jeers from the animated University of San Agustin Gym crowd that gave the United Royals the slim two-point lead.

Santi Santillan still gave the Family's Brand Sardines-backed crew hope, but his baseline hook could not find the bottom of the net as time expired.

"Sobrang masaya at thankful ako kay God sa favor na binigay niya," said Iloilo coach Eric Gonzales, whose side virtually clinched a spot in the playoffs with its 16-10 card, good for fifth place in the South Division.

Jeruta, who hails from Brgy. Tigbak, Jaro, Iloilo, only had five points, but also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out four assists in the sensational triumph for the home side.

"Sa wakas," sighed Gonzales as Jeruta finally had his moment of glory. "Ilang game nang gigil na gigil siya, pero sa wakas naman ay nabigyan siya ng chance for that bucket."

Alfrancis Tamsi led the way for the United Royals with 17 points and three rebounds, Richard Escoto got 13 points, four boards, and four assists to snap their two-game losing skid.

Rey Publico just missed out on a double-double with his 14 points and nine rebounds, but captained Iloilo's menacing frontline in this defensive struggle.

Zamboanga slid to sixth place with its 16-11 card as it saw its four-game win streak snapped.

Santillan pumped 15 points and five rebounds in the losing cause.

Alvin Pasaol also struggled from the field, shooting 5-of-19 to finish with 14 points, eight boards, and five dimes. He also committed four of his seven turnovers in the last five minutes.

The Scores:

ILOILO 60 -- Tamsi 17, Publico 14, Escoto 13, Jeruta 5, Racho 5, Arambulo 3, Prado 2, Parker 1, Gumaru 0, Mahari 0, Pantin 0, Li 0.

ZAMBOANGA 58 -- Santillan 15, Pasaol 14, Black 8, Rono 6, Reyes 5, Thiele 3, Villamor 3, Manzo 2, De Vera 2, Bonsubre 0, Asistio 0, Arboleda 0, Morido 0.

Quarters: 11-19, 32-35, 45-51, 60-58.