Iligan Archangels pull out of VisMin due to 'internal problem'

PAGADIAN, ZAMBOANGA DEL SUR -- The Iligan Archangels have backed out of the 2021 Chooks-to- Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, Thursday.

The announcement was done by the league's head of basketball operations Chelito Caro in a meeting with team representatives via Zoom.

Why did Iligan pull out of VisMin?

"Team Iligan already backed out from the Mindanao Leg. There was an internal problem and they decided to pull out," read the minutes of the meeting noted by league COO Rocky Chan.

The Archangels so far have played five games, all resulting in losses, which slid them to the bottom of the standings at 0-5.

With Iligan's sudden decision to pullout, all its remaining games will be given to its opponents via default. Moreover, all eight teams remaining will advance to the playoffs which begin on July 29.

"'Yung remaining games ng Iligan, considered as winner na 'yung opponent," said Caro.

Continue reading below ↓

Iligan City is owned by Mayor Celso Regencia and has Dane Lariosa as head coach.

Joel Lee Yu is among Iligan's top players.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Composing its roster are Joel Lee Yu, Wilson Baltazar, Lander Canon, Edcor Marata, John Rabe, Roldan Piñas, Kenneth Ardiente, Dave Tagolimot, Philip Reyes, Harold Suarez, Magic Marata, Johari Andor, and guest players Kyle Ordeniza, Algeroh Benitez, and Jericho Montecalvo.

Continue reading below ↓

The development changed the playoff picture with just five days left in the eliminations.

Gaining automatic victories are Pagadian, JPS Zamboanga City, and ALZA Alayon.

The Explorers ended their elimination round at 5-3, still at third place, but still can move with a lot of games left in the schedule for other squads.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.