Erie Bayhawks show no mercy in 40-point rout of G League Ignite

IGNITE got itself a rude awakening as Erie delivered a 40-point decimation, 127-87, on Wednesday at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando (Thursday, Manila time).

The select team showed little resistance against a Bayhawks squad loaded with veterans, falling behind early 22-8 which led to a 35-16 opener. That swelled to a 30-point deficit, 56-26, at the 6:16 mark of the second period after a Caleb Homesley triple.

Erie showed no mercy even after holding a 66-37 halftime lead, increasing its edge to its highest at 43, 117-74, courtesy of a Marlon Taylor layup with 4:06 remaining in the blowout game.

Congolese guard Jonathan Kuminga led the way for Ignite with 21 points and 10 rebounds, as Daishen Nix added 13 points, 11 boards, and five assists off the bench.

Top prospect Jalen Green, of Filipino descent, also chipped in 13 in a game where the select team shot a paltry 4-of-31 from deep, a horrific 13-percent shooting, while also committing 20 turnovers.

Indian center Princepal Singh finally saw action for Ignite in this rout, grabbing two rebounds in his seven minutes of play.

That leaves Kai Sotto as the only young gun who has yet to debut for Ignite, with the 7-foot-3 Filipino yet to officially enter the Orlando bubble after his earlier plans to play for Gilas Pilipinas for the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers were scrapped.

Despite this loss, Ignite remains near the top of the standings at 4-1, as it prepares for the Westchester Knicks game on Friday.

Naji Marshall powered Erie with 21 points as five other players reached double figures in scoring as the team shot 17-of-41 from downtown.

Jalen Adams and Jarrod Uthoff both nabbed 17 points, Homesley and Cassius Winston scored 16 each, and former NBA champion Jordan Bell got 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting, to go with five rebounds.