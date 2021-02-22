Jalen Green continues fine play as G League Ignite defeats Greensboro

G LEAGUE Ignite halted its two-game losing streak with a 122-109 win over Greensboro on Sunday at AdventHealth Arena in Orlando (Monday, Manila time).

Fil-Am Jalen Green shot 6-of-9 from the field for 17 points on 3-of-5 shooting from downtown, and had four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

It was a better performance from the select team, using a 26-18 third quarter to build an 89-78 lead and breaking away with a 16-4 start in the payoff period for a 23-point edge, 105-82 after a Jarrett Jack three with 8:15 left.

Isaiah Todd scored 23 points on 9-of-20 shooting and had three rebounds off the bench as Ignite rose to a 5-2 record.

Congolese guard Jonathan Kuminga chipped in 18 points, two boards, and two assists, while NBA veteran Amir Johnson also had 18 points and three rebounds.

Jessie Govan got 12 points, four boards, two assists, two steals, and a block, as Brandon Ashley tallied 11 points, four assists, three rebounds, a steal, and a rejection.

Continue reading below ↓

Ignite had a better 53-percent field goal shooting in this game, including a 12-of-32 sniping from threes (38-percent), while also lessening their fouls, only giving up nine free throws to the Swarm while forcing them to commit 21 turnovers.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Kobi Simmons led Greensboro with 27 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds.

Nick Richards also scored 26 points, 10 boards, and four blocks, while Vernon Carey Jr. had 15 points, 10 boards, two assists, and two rejections for the Swarm, which dropped to 2-5.

The select team, still without Kai Sotto, face the Long Island Nets (2-5) on Tuesday.