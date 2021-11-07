Javi Gomez de Liaño sits but Ibaraki splits weekend games vs Osaka

THE Ibaraki Robots beat Osaka Evessa, 81-72, to split their weekend match-up on Sunday in the Japan B.League at the Ookini Arena Mashima.

Javi Gomez de Liaño sat out the game following his B.League debut on Saturday as the Robots finally broke out of a three-game losing streak to improve their record to 2-9.

Marc Trasolini led the Robots with 21 points and seven rebounds in the victory.

Ibaraki put the game away after erecting a 13-point lead, 73-60, thanks to a triple by Atsunobu Hirao in the fourth quarter.

Gomez de Liaño, the Filipino import out of University of the Philippines, marked his B.League debut on Saturday, scoring three points in 13 minutes in the loss to Osaka, 90-72.

