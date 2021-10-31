Ibaraki edges Levanga Hokkaido to gain Emperor's Cup quarters

IBARAKI Robots edged out Levanga Hokkaido, 77-69, on Sunday to advance to the next round of the 97th Emperor's Cup at Hokkai Kitayell.

Marc Trasolini drilled four of his six treys to fire a game-high 22 points, to go with seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals to sustain Ibaraki's dream run in the All Japan Basketball Championship tourney.

Trailing 55-52 entering the payoff period, Trasolini ignited the Robots' 19-5 run to take a 71-60 advantage with 4:23 remaining, preserving that lead until the final buzzer.

Chehales Tapscott had 17 points, six boards, and four assists, Asahi Tajima made three treys and finished with 16 points, and Atsunobu Hirao got 12 points, five dimes, and three rebounds.

Javi Gomez de Liano has yet to gain clearance to play for Ibaraki.

The Robots are still awaiting the clearance of Filipino import Javi Gomez de Liano, who remained on the sidelines for the team.

Ibaraki now turns its attention to the Toyama Grouses, with the quarterfinal duel set on Monday.

De'Mon Brooks led Hokkaido with 21 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, as Shawn Long got 11 and four in the defeat.

