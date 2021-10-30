Ibaraki advances in Emperor's Cup while still awaiting Javi GDL clearance

IBARAKI Robots climbed up to the next round of the 97th Emperor's Cup, fending off the Fighting Eagles Nagoya, 86-74, Saturday at Hokkai Kittayell.

Eric Jacobsen led the way with 23 points, nine rebounds, and two assists, as Marc Trasolini also got 23 points and nine boards in the win.

Chehales Tapscott also chipped in 12 points on 3-of-6 shooting from threes, to go with 10 rebounds and six assists to advance in the All Japan Basketball Championship tourney.

Javi Gomez de Liano B.League

Filipino import Javi Gomez de Liano remains unlisted for Ibaraki as he continues to await for his clearance to play.

The Robots were leading comfortably, 43-26, at halftime before a 26-point third quarter allowed the Fighting Eagles to crawl back and get to within two, 46-44, with 5:09 remaining.

Ibaraki, though, had other plans, staging a big fourth quarter finishing kick to erect an 81-63 edge with 2:36 left.

The Robots go back in action on Sunday to face Levanga Hokkaido, which earlier whipped the Fukushima Firebonds, 92-76.

Jeremy Jones paced Nagoya with 25 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, and one assist in the defeat.

