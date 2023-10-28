Hustle Squad, Immuno Gummies lead teams in Dominance Premier Basketball League

THE first-ever staging of the Dominance Premier Basketball League powered by Sailun Tire is set to start on Sunday at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Teams from clubs and schools across seven age divisions in Metro Manila will compete to become the first-ever champion of the tournament that could see the future stars of Philippine basketball.

The 10-under, 11-under, 12-under, 13-under, 14-under, 16-under, and 18-under titles will be disputed with participants enjoying social media exposure, in-game photos, and team certificates.

Rajko Manicad leads Hustle Squad

In the 12-under division, Hustle Squad will parade a powerhouse roster bannered by Rajko Manicad, Edzel Tumandao, and Jhon Andrew Mendoza.

Manicad, the Most Valuable Player in the recent St. John Basketball League and also played for TNT Tropang Giga in the Batang PBA, is a 5-foot-5 power forward from De La Salle University-Integrated School while Tumandao is a 5-foot-4 small forward from Colegio San Agustin Makati who has been campaigning in various age-group tourneys in Metro Manila.

Mendoza, meanwhile, is a heady playmaker from Bacoor Elementary School.

Immuno Gummies is also expected to challenge for the title with Nathan Sungui of La Salle Green Hills and Rajko Baluyot of Ateneo de Manila University aboard.

The 12-year-old Sungui is a 5-foot-2 shooting guard while Baluyot is a power forward who helped the Blue Eaglets win the recent Private Schools Athletic Division Association Mini Basketball Tournament.

Also entered in the tournament are Aguilas and Nuvali in 10-under, JNB and Slix Camp in 11-under, LDG Academy and Red Pirates in 12-under, and Pilipinas Immuno Gummies and RA Elite in 13-under categories.

The tournament is backed by Cuzco Kola, Desely Corporation, Wilson, Apolega Tire and Services, and Arthroplasty and Orthopedics Laguna as sponsors with Perpetual Help Medical Center as health care provider.

Meanwhile, Red Cubs Alabang, Green Sparrows, LDG Academy, RA Elite and Slix will vie in 14-under, LDG Academy, Rosario Ballers Eggspress, RA Elite and Slix will compete in 16-under, and Smash Basketball will play in 18-under category.

For inquiries, please contact tournament organizer Ace Abuyen at 09175261777.

